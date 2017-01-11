Education publisher with dry Maine wit remembered

Tom Seavey, a pioneer in the field of child-centered educational publishing and a longtime York resident, was remembered this week for his dry Maine wit, his voracious interest in literature and as an innovative and highly regarded publisher. Seavey, 72, who lived in a lovingly restored home on the Cape Neddick River for more than 30 years, died on Christmas Day.

