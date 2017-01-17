Davis R M Inc Buys Oshkosh Corp, American Water Works Co Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, ...
Portland, ME, based Investment company Davis R M Inc buys Oshkosh Corp, American Water Works Co Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Merck & Co Inc, sells Stericycle Inc, Perrigo Co PLC, The Hain Celestial Group Inc, Express Scripts Holding Co, The Hershey Co during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Davis R M Inc. As of 2016-12-31, Davis R M Inc owns 217 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan 11
|longtail
|1
|Pat Gilbride financial sorcerer of Ed Jones swi...
|Jan 6
|Patrick Gilbride ...
|2
|Brooklyn ---> Portland
|Dec 29
|Tyler
|2
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Dec 21
|black power
|16
|Barney Frank speaking at launch of LGBT justice...
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|28
|Portland, Maine's Largest Gay Nightclub, Styxx,...
|Dec '16
|Just saying
|5
|Long Island, New York (Apr '06)
|Nov '16
|West 11th
|2
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC