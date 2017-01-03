Date & Lineup Announced For Gramatik'...

Date & Lineup Announced For Gramatik's Annual Red Rocks Show

19 hrs ago Read more: 303 Magazine

It's official - June 17, 2017 marks the Red Rocks return for electronic producer Gramatik. The Slovenian DJ previously brought his funky, hip-hop electro-fusion sounds to the Rocks in 2014 and 2015, though last year the weather was quite uncooperative.

