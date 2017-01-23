Comedian Bob Marley will perform at Foxwoods Resort Casino on Friday, Jan. 27.
The audience will be safe when comedian Bob Marley performs at Foxwoods. Marley said he doesn't pick on the people who come to his shows and he keeps his humor in the PG-13 realm.
