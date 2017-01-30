Celebrate Valentine's Day with Lantz and Kargul's 'Victorian Passions'
Violinist Ronald Lantz and pianist Laura Kargul will present another of their popular Valentine's Day concerts at Woodfords Congregational Church in Portland on Sunday, February 12 at 2:00 p.m. The program, "Victorian Passions," will feature two of the era's most beloved works for violin and piano, the Sonata No. 1 in G Major by Johannes Brahms, and Csar Franck'sSonata in A Major.
