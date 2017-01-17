Baker Newman Noyes Enhances Cyber and Systems Risk Consultancy With the Addition of Peter Fortunato

Baker Newman Noyes announced that Peter Fortunato has joined the growing Risk and Business Advisory practice as a manager in the firm's Portland, Maine office, where he will build out more client service offerings around cybersecurity preparedness, IT risk assessment and remediation. Fortunato, of Augusta, Maine, joins BNN from global IT services provider EnablesIT, where he served as vice president of technology and information security.

