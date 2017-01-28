Activists to protest Trumpa s actions on Muslim immigrants
Mahmoud Hassan, president of the Somali Community Center of Maine, pauses for applause during a rally at City Hall to protest comments by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, Friday, Aug. 5, 2016 in Portland, Maine, Donald Trump's characterization of Somalis as dangerous and a drag on resources could undo years of work that they have done to establish themselves in the country's whitest state, Somali residents said Friday. MANDATORY CREDIT The Massachusetts chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations is planning a rally Sunday at 1 p.m. on Boston's Copley Square.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan 11
|longtail
|1
|Pat Gilbride financial sorcerer of Ed Jones swi...
|Jan 6
|Patrick Gilbride ...
|2
|Brooklyn ---> Portland
|Dec '16
|Tyler
|2
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Dec '16
|black power
|16
|Barney Frank speaking at launch of LGBT justice...
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|28
|Portland, Maine's Largest Gay Nightclub, Styxx,...
|Dec '16
|Just saying
|5
|Long Island, New York (Apr '06)
|Nov '16
|West 11th
|2
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC