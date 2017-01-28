Activists to protest Trumpa s actions...

Activists to protest Trumpa s actions on Muslim immigrants

Mahmoud Hassan, president of the Somali Community Center of Maine, pauses for applause during a rally at City Hall to protest comments by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, Friday, Aug. 5, 2016 in Portland, Maine, Donald Trump's characterization of Somalis as dangerous and a drag on resources could undo years of work that they have done to establish themselves in the country's whitest state, Somali residents said Friday. MANDATORY CREDIT The Massachusetts chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations is planning a rally Sunday at 1 p.m. on Boston's Copley Square.

