A recipe from Plant IQ for Peppery Pumpkin, Corn and Bean Soup
Did you know that January is Soup Month? I have no idea who decided that - likely a soup company wanting to market its product - but here in New England, it's the perfect time of year for a steaming bowl of soup. Evidence of the existence of soup can be found as far back as about 20,000 BC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brooklyn ---> Portland
|Dec 29
|Tyler
|2
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Dec 21
|black power
|16
|Barney Frank speaking at launch of LGBT justice...
|Dec 11
|Wondering
|28
|Portland, Maine's Largest Gay Nightclub, Styxx,...
|Dec '16
|Just saying
|5
|Long Island, New York (Apr '06)
|Nov '16
|West 11th
|2
|Skype females? Or couples? (Dec '15)
|Nov '16
|a cpl
|2
|Veterans Southern maine
|Nov '16
|Vete
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC