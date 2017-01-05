5 Things To Do This Weekend, Jan. 6-8: Easing in to 2017

What's good for your first weekend of the new year? On Friday night in Bangor, take your pick from either jazz man Bill Barnes at Nocturnem Drafthaus, some local hardcore with The Waking Life, Born Under A Bad Sign, Flooding Panama and Smooth Moves at the Central Gallery, The Tune Squad at Paddy Murphy's, and acoustic band Summit at the Sea Dog. On Saturday, multi-instrumentalist Ezra Rugg is at Nocturnem, and rockers Koostix are at Paddy's.

