2017 New England Craft Brew Summit
Following up on its 2016 success, the Maine Brewers' Guild will host the second annual New England Craft Brew Summit on March 31, 2017, at the University of Southern Maine in Portland, Maine. Sponsorship and speaking opportunities are now available, and the Summit is accepting applications online until Jan. 31, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan 11
|longtail
|1
|Pat Gilbride financial sorcerer of Ed Jones swi...
|Jan 6
|Patrick Gilbride ...
|2
|Brooklyn ---> Portland
|Dec 29
|Tyler
|2
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Dec 21
|black power
|16
|Barney Frank speaking at launch of LGBT justice...
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|28
|Portland, Maine's Largest Gay Nightclub, Styxx,...
|Dec '16
|Just saying
|5
|Long Island, New York (Apr '06)
|Nov '16
|West 11th
|2
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC