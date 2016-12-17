With more speeding cars, I-295 averag...

With more speeding cars, I-295 averages a crash per day

Saturday Dec 17 Read more: Bangor Daily News

Since the state increased the speed limit on much of Interstate 295 in 2014, crashes on the highway have increased significantly . It is easy to point to the speed limit increase as the cause of this rise in crashes, but there are many factors, especially an increasing number of vehicles and poor driver behavior, that are making the highway a more dangerous and unpleasant place to drive, particularly between Freeport and Portland.

