Winter storm clobbers northern New England, knocks out power
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Lee Miller, Port Carbon, Pa., cuts through the snow on Coal Street in Port Carbon, Pa., on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. PORTLAND, Maine - A winter storm brought more than 2 feet of snow to parts of northern New England overnight, and more than 100,000 homes and businesses were without power by Friday morning in hard-hit Maine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brooklyn ---> Portland
|20 hr
|Tyler
|2
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Dec 21
|black power
|16
|Barney Frank speaking at launch of LGBT justice...
|Dec 11
|Wondering
|28
|Portland, Maine's Largest Gay Nightclub, Styxx,...
|Dec 5
|Just saying
|5
|Long Island, New York (Apr '06)
|Nov '16
|West 11th
|2
|Skype females? Or couples? (Dec '15)
|Nov '16
|a cpl
|2
|Veterans Southern maine
|Nov '16
|Vete
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC