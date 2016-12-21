Winter storm clobbers northern New En...

Winter storm clobbers northern New England, knocks out power

Lee Miller, Port Carbon, Pa., cuts through the snow on Coal Street in Port Carbon, Pa., on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. PORTLAND, Maine - A winter storm brought more than 2 feet of snow to parts of northern New England overnight, and more than 100,000 homes and businesses were without power by Friday morning in hard-hit Maine.

