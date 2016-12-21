Winter storm clobbers northern New England, knocks out power

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Lee Miller, Port Carbon, Pa., cuts through the snow on Coal Street in Port Carbon, Pa., on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. PORTLAND, Maine - A winter storm brought more than 2 feet of snow to parts of northern New England overnight, and more than 100,000 homes and businesses were without power by Friday morning in hard-hit Maine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.