Vandals target halal market in Portland on Christmas Eve

A national organization that advocates for Muslim civil rights is calling for state and federal investigations of vandalism that targeted a halal market in Portland, Maine. Police in Portland were looking on Tuesday for someone suspected of using a baseball bat to smash six windows at Ahram Halal Market in the city.

