US issuing new rules to curb illegal fishing, seafood fraud
The Obama administration is issuing new rules it says will crack down on illegal fis... PORTLAND, Maine - The Obama administration is issuing new rules it says will crack down on illegal fishing and seafood fraud by preventing unverifiable fish products from entering the U.S. market. The new protections are called the Seafood Import Monitoring Program, and they are designed to stop illegally fished and intentionally misidentified seafood from getting into stores and restaurants by way of imported fish.
