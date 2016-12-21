Unity College celebrates $5.2 trillion divestment movement it helped launch

Unity College made history when it voted in 2012 to divest its portfolio from investments in the Top 200 fossil fuel companies. As the first institution of higher learning in the United States to take that step, Unity College became the standard bearer for a national movement that now has exceeded $5.2 trillion in assets diverted from fossil fuel production, according to a new report by Arabella Advisors.

