Towns consider moratoriums after Maine voters legalize marijuana
Towns and cities around Maine are taking a cautious approach to the new state law that legalizes marijuana and are considering moratoriums on the sale of the drug within their limits. Maine voters approved the referendum in November, and the secretary of state's office signed off on the results Wednesday.
