The snow isn't slowing down life in Portland
Laura Newman plays hockey with her family Charlie, 11, Jonall, 14, and Jeff Norris on the pond at Deering Oaks Park in Portland on Thursday morning in the snow. Troy R. Bennett The sky was spitting snow over the city before 9 a.m. but it didn't seem to slow much down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brooklyn ---> Portland
|Thu
|Tyler
|2
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Dec 21
|black power
|16
|Barney Frank speaking at launch of LGBT justice...
|Dec 11
|Wondering
|28
|Portland, Maine's Largest Gay Nightclub, Styxx,...
|Dec 5
|Just saying
|5
|Long Island, New York (Apr '06)
|Nov '16
|West 11th
|2
|Skype females? Or couples? (Dec '15)
|Nov '16
|a cpl
|2
|Veterans Southern maine
|Nov '16
|Vete
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC