The city is looking to sell off more of its prime downtown properties

With the real estate market booming and property at a premium, Portland is looking to unload several municipal properties next year, including two prime downtown locations. The city is already negotiating with a buyer interested in purchasing a roughly 7-acre industrial lot on Riverside Street, according to a memo to the City Council's Economic Development Committee.

