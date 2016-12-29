The city is looking to sell off more of its prime downtown properties
With the real estate market booming and property at a premium, Portland is looking to unload several municipal properties next year, including two prime downtown locations. The city is already negotiating with a buyer interested in purchasing a roughly 7-acre industrial lot on Riverside Street, according to a memo to the City Council's Economic Development Committee.
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brooklyn ---> Portland
|Thu
|Tyler
|2
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Dec 21
|black power
|16
|Barney Frank speaking at launch of LGBT justice...
|Dec 11
|Wondering
|28
|Portland, Maine's Largest Gay Nightclub, Styxx,...
|Dec 5
|Just saying
|5
|Long Island, New York (Apr '06)
|Nov '16
|West 11th
|2
|Skype females? Or couples? (Dec '15)
|Nov '16
|a cpl
|2
|Veterans Southern maine
|Nov '16
|Vete
|1
