Teamster Osco pharmacists secure strong contract

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine - Pharmacists at Shaw's grocery stores in 15 locations throughout Maine have signed a collective bargaining agreement with their employer, as members of Teamsters Local 340. The roughly two-dozen pharmacists voted to join Local 340 in April 2015.

