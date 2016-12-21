Special Masses at Portland church
Roman Catholic Bishop Robert P. Deeley will celebrate Christmas Eve Mass at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, at at Saint Joseph's Rehabilitation and Residence, 1133 Washington Ave. He also will celebrate Mass at midnight Christmas Eve and at 10 a.m. Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress St. Listings of Masses scheduled for Catholic churches in Maine on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are available on the Diocese of Portland's website. To search by city or town, visit www.portlanddiocese.org/christmasmasses .
