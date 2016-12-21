Secret Santa hands out $100 bills
A Secret Santa in Portland, Maine, handed out $100 bills to everyone he came across in the days leading up to Christmas 2016 Southern Maine's "Secret Santa" was in Portland, handing out envelopes with $100 bills to everyone he encountered, according to WCSH , our NBC station in Portland, Maine.
