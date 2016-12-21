Rock City opens another musical year
Maine musicians rule at Rock City CafA©, 316 Main St., Friday and Saturday, Jan. 6 and 7, from 7 to 9 p.m. Happy Folk, performing Friday, comprises a rotating bandwagon of friends and family wrapped around the music and philosophy of Nik Hasenfus and Aria Zarnoski. The two songwriters attempt to dissolve the boundaries created by the performing arts, combining their ambitions of authentic relationships as well as similarly natural genres of music.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Dec 21
|black power
|16
|Barney Frank speaking at launch of LGBT justice...
|Dec 11
|Wondering
|28
|Portland, Maine's Largest Gay Nightclub, Styxx,...
|Dec 5
|Just saying
|5
|Long Island, New York (Apr '06)
|Nov '16
|West 11th
|2
|Skype females? Or couples? (Dec '15)
|Nov '16
|a cpl
|2
|Veterans Southern maine
|Nov '16
|Vete
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Nov '16
|TheMaskedTerror
|3
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC