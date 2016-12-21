Rock City opens another musical year

Maine musicians rule at Rock City CafA©, 316 Main St., Friday and Saturday, Jan. 6 and 7, from 7 to 9 p.m. Happy Folk, performing Friday, comprises a rotating bandwagon of friends and family wrapped around the music and philosophy of Nik Hasenfus and Aria Zarnoski. The two songwriters attempt to dissolve the boundaries created by the performing arts, combining their ambitions of authentic relationships as well as similarly natural genres of music.

