Robert M. Knight
Robert Michael Knight, known and loved by family and friends for his unfettered generosity, his sardonic wit and his unparalleled intellect, died Dec. 14, 2016, at his home after suffering a heart attack. A lawyer by profession, Bob worked for the last 25 years for the state of Maine.
