Reconnecting the sisters: Bangor leaders explore reviving visitor exchanges with Canadian city
Shoppers head for stores at the Bangor Mall as soon as their bus arrives from St. John, New Brunswick, in this December 2010 photo. Bangor City Council Chairman Joe Baldacci wants to revive the St. John-Bangor connection to encourage increased tourism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brooklyn ---> Portland
|Thu
|Tyler
|2
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Dec 21
|black power
|16
|Barney Frank speaking at launch of LGBT justice...
|Dec 11
|Wondering
|28
|Portland, Maine's Largest Gay Nightclub, Styxx,...
|Dec 5
|Just saying
|5
|Long Island, New York (Apr '06)
|Nov '16
|West 11th
|2
|Skype females? Or couples? (Dec '15)
|Nov '16
|a cpl
|2
|Veterans Southern maine
|Nov '16
|Vete
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC