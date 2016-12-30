Reconnecting the sisters: Bangor lead...

Reconnecting the sisters: Bangor leaders explore reviving visitor exchanges with Canadian city

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Shoppers head for stores at the Bangor Mall as soon as their bus arrives from St. John, New Brunswick, in this December 2010 photo. Bangor City Council Chairman Joe Baldacci wants to revive the St. John-Bangor connection to encourage increased tourism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brooklyn ---> Portland Thu Tyler 2
News Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice... Dec 21 black power 16
News Barney Frank speaking at launch of LGBT justice... Dec 11 Wondering 28
News Portland, Maine's Largest Gay Nightclub, Styxx,... Dec 5 Just saying 5
Long Island, New York (Apr '06) Nov '16 West 11th 2
Skype females? Or couples? (Dec '15) Nov '16 a cpl 2
Veterans Southern maine Nov '16 Vete 1
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Portland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,940 • Total comments across all topics: 277,479,488

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC