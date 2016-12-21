No service for you! Sears calls community near Yarmouth 'remote'
John Aldrich of Rockville, N.S., bought a washer and dryer in nearby Yarmouth. But when it came time for repairs, Sears told Aldrich and his wife their community was considered too remote for service.
