Night Kitchen' raises almost $14K for Meals on Wheels

"The Night Kitchen," an original musical conceived, written and directed by John Burstein of Lincolnville, was performed Dec. 9 and 20 at the Camden Opera House to wildly enthusiastic full houses. Burstein had planned that 100 percent of ticket revenues would go to Meals on Wheels, resulting in a check presented two weeks later in the amount of $13,892.83.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.