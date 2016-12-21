Night Kitchen' raises almost $14K for...

Night Kitchen' raises almost $14K for Meals on Wheels

"The Night Kitchen," an original musical conceived, written and directed by John Burstein of Lincolnville, was performed Dec. 9 and 20 at the Camden Opera House to wildly enthusiastic full houses. Burstein had planned that 100 percent of ticket revenues would go to Meals on Wheels, resulting in a check presented two weeks later in the amount of $13,892.83.

