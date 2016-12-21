Matros, Weinberger on MAC roster
The Maine Arts Commission has announced the selection of five new artists to its Teaching Artist Roster, including two from the Midcoast. The roster, launched in 2014, includes Maine artists whose work reflects their expertise and commitment to providing learning opportunities for students and/or teachers in PK-12 educational settings.
