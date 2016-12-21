Man wins OK to wear goat horns in dri...

Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's license photo

Monday Dec 19

This Dec. 7, 2016, photo provided by Phelan Moonsong shows a portrait of himself in Portland, Maine. Moonsong, an ordained Pagan priest, finally has gotten the OK to sport goat horns in his Maine driver's license photo.

