Maine doctor hopes to lay to rest the brother he reported to the FBI
Physician Jabbar Fazeli works in his office on Washington Avenue in Portland on Monday. Fazeli's brother, Adnan, probably died at age 38 while fighting for the Islamic State overseas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Wed
|black power
|16
|Barney Frank speaking at launch of LGBT justice...
|Dec 11
|Wondering
|28
|Portland, Maine's Largest Gay Nightclub, Styxx,...
|Dec 5
|Just saying
|5
|Long Island, New York (Apr '06)
|Nov '16
|West 11th
|2
|Skype females? Or couples? (Dec '15)
|Nov '16
|a cpl
|2
|Veterans Southern maine
|Nov '16
|Vete
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Nov '16
|TheMaskedTerror
|3
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC