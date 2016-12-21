Light-filled Oregon landscapes on vie...

Light-filled Oregon landscapes on view at Tacoma Art Museum

Impressionism is one of the most beloved painting styles among museum-goers, and Northwesterners can get their fill at Tacoma Art Museum . The remarkable survey Coast to Cascades: C. C. McKim's Impressionist Vision is the collaborative product of Margaret Bullock, Curator of Collections and Special Exhibitions at TAM, and Mark Humpal, an art scholar and gallerist from Portland, Oregon.

