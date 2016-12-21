Light-filled Oregon landscapes on view at Tacoma Art Museum
Impressionism is one of the most beloved painting styles among museum-goers, and Northwesterners can get their fill at Tacoma Art Museum . The remarkable survey Coast to Cascades: C. C. McKim's Impressionist Vision is the collaborative product of Margaret Bullock, Curator of Collections and Special Exhibitions at TAM, and Mark Humpal, an art scholar and gallerist from Portland, Oregon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Dec 21
|black power
|16
|Barney Frank speaking at launch of LGBT justice...
|Dec 11
|Wondering
|28
|Portland, Maine's Largest Gay Nightclub, Styxx,...
|Dec 5
|Just saying
|5
|Long Island, New York (Apr '06)
|Nov '16
|West 11th
|2
|Skype females? Or couples? (Dec '15)
|Nov '16
|a cpl
|2
|Veterans Southern maine
|Nov '16
|Vete
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Nov '16
|TheMaskedTerror
|3
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC