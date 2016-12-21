Laura Young Named President of Rotary Club of Portland
The Rotary Club of Portland, Maine is proud to announce the appointment of Laura Young as president for 2016 through 2017. Young will replace outgoing president Bowen Depke.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Dec 21
|black power
|16
|Barney Frank speaking at launch of LGBT justice...
|Dec 11
|Wondering
|28
|Portland, Maine's Largest Gay Nightclub, Styxx,...
|Dec 5
|Just saying
|5
|Long Island, New York (Apr '06)
|Nov '16
|West 11th
|2
|Skype females? Or couples? (Dec '15)
|Nov '16
|a cpl
|2
|Veterans Southern maine
|Nov '16
|Vete
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Nov '16
|TheMaskedTerror
|3
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC