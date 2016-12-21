Landlord in state's deadliest house fire in decades requests new trial
The Portland landlord sentenced to three months for his role in Maine's deadliest house fire in decades is now seeking a new trial - just days before his jail term is slated to start. Landlord Gregory Nisbet in October was acquitted of six counts of manslaughter and convicted of one fire code violation, related to the size of the third-floor windows in his Noyes Street duplex.
