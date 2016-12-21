Jake Romanski one of five suspended under minor league drug program
Former Norco High and San Diego State standout Jake Romanski, currently playing in the Boston organization, was one of five players suspended Thursday under the minor league drug program. Romanski was suspended 50 games for testing positive for banned stimulants.
