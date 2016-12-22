How Maine teachers are trying to steer students away from fake news
One of the biggest stories of this election cycle was the rise of "fake news" - false news stories that look real but aren't. They often go viral on social media, and some say they helped influence the election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Dec 21
|black power
|16
|Barney Frank speaking at launch of LGBT justice...
|Dec 11
|Wondering
|28
|Portland, Maine's Largest Gay Nightclub, Styxx,...
|Dec 5
|Just saying
|5
|Long Island, New York (Apr '06)
|Nov '16
|West 11th
|2
|Skype females? Or couples? (Dec '15)
|Nov '16
|a cpl
|2
|Veterans Southern maine
|Nov '16
|Vete
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Nov '16
|TheMaskedTerror
|3
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC