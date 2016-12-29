Developer proposes nearly 300 housing...

Developer proposes nearly 300 housing units on Rufus Deering property in Portland

10 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

A developer wants to build apartments and condominiums on the site of a lumber company that recently closed after operating for more than 150 years. Initial plans submitted to the city on behalf of a high-end property group propose erecting three six-story buildings on the historic Rufus Deering Lumber Co.

