Consultant to Look at Consolidating ME Fire Station
Portland is looking to hire a consultant to study the condition and location of the city's fire stations, with an eye toward consolidation. The cost of the six-month study will depend on the response the city receives from a request for proposals, which will be opened on Jan. 11. Eighteen firms from throughout Maine and the U.S. are weighing whether to submit proposals, according to the city.
