Consultant to Look at Consolidating M...

Consultant to Look at Consolidating ME Fire Station

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: FireHouse.com

Portland is looking to hire a consultant to study the condition and location of the city's fire stations, with an eye toward consolidation. The cost of the six-month study will depend on the response the city receives from a request for proposals, which will be opened on Jan. 11. Eighteen firms from throughout Maine and the U.S. are weighing whether to submit proposals, according to the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice... Dec 21 black power 16
News Barney Frank speaking at launch of LGBT justice... Dec 11 Wondering 28
News Portland, Maine's Largest Gay Nightclub, Styxx,... Dec 5 Just saying 5
Long Island, New York (Apr '06) Nov '16 West 11th 2
Skype females? Or couples? (Dec '15) Nov '16 a cpl 2
Veterans Southern maine Nov '16 Vete 1
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Nov '16 TheMaskedTerror 3
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Portland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,036 • Total comments across all topics: 277,405,883

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC