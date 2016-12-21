Art All Around: Art Making Communities

An ongoing, statewide initiative to re-engage whole communities through participatory public art making, Art All Around supports and shows the power of Maine communities to imagine and create together great places to live in Maine. Start the New Year off with a pop of color, culture, and the remarkable creativity of a community at the first 'First Friday Art Walk' of 2017 on January 6th with the Maine Center for Creativity and Kingspoke.

