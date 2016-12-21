Art All Around: Art Making Communities
An ongoing, statewide initiative to re-engage whole communities through participatory public art making, Art All Around supports and shows the power of Maine communities to imagine and create together great places to live in Maine. Start the New Year off with a pop of color, culture, and the remarkable creativity of a community at the first 'First Friday Art Walk' of 2017 on January 6th with the Maine Center for Creativity and Kingspoke.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Dec 21
|black power
|16
|Barney Frank speaking at launch of LGBT justice...
|Dec 11
|Wondering
|28
|Portland, Maine's Largest Gay Nightclub, Styxx,...
|Dec 5
|Just saying
|5
|Long Island, New York (Apr '06)
|Nov '16
|West 11th
|2
|Skype females? Or couples? (Dec '15)
|Nov '16
|a cpl
|2
|Veterans Southern maine
|Nov '16
|Vete
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Nov '16
|TheMaskedTerror
|3
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC