A modern general store opens in Portland

A modern general store opens in Portland

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

The latest hospitality venture from Briana and Andrew Volk, the power duo behind Portland Hunt and Alpine Club, is a blend of their hometown states with a hearty heap of Maine. She's from Oregon, he's from Vermont, and Little Giant, their new neighborhood shop and restaurant in Portland's West End, has touches from all three.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice... Dec 21 black power 16
News Barney Frank speaking at launch of LGBT justice... Dec 11 Wondering 28
News Portland, Maine's Largest Gay Nightclub, Styxx,... Dec 5 Just saying 5
Long Island, New York (Apr '06) Nov '16 West 11th 2
Skype females? Or couples? (Dec '15) Nov '16 a cpl 2
Veterans Southern maine Nov '16 Vete 1
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Nov '16 TheMaskedTerror 3
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Coastal Flood Statement for Cumberland County was issued at December 29 at 3:41AM EST

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
 

Portland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,926 • Total comments across all topics: 277,426,345

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC