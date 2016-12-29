A Hanukkah recipe for potato latkes

A Hanukkah recipe for potato latkes

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

When Jill Silander was growing up, she and her mother would always make latkes together for the first night of Hanukkah. That's also the night the family would get gifts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brooklyn ---> Portland 3 min Tyler 2
News Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice... Dec 21 black power 16
News Barney Frank speaking at launch of LGBT justice... Dec 11 Wondering 28
News Portland, Maine's Largest Gay Nightclub, Styxx,... Dec 5 Just saying 5
Long Island, New York (Apr '06) Nov '16 West 11th 2
Skype females? Or couples? (Dec '15) Nov '16 a cpl 2
Veterans Southern maine Nov '16 Vete 1
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Cumberland County was issued at December 29 at 3:05PM EST

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Portland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,206 • Total comments across all topics: 277,433,497

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC