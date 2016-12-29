$60K coffee cup sculpture, pride of a Portland cafe, damaged badly

The giant red coffee cup sculpture atop Coffee By Design's flagship Portland cafe was damaged earlier this month - and owners of the Diamond Street roastery suspect someone climbed their roof and swung from the kinetic sculpture, which balances like a weather vane. "It has a major tilt to it," said co-owner Mary Allen Lindemann, who has hired a crew to remove the now-static piece that no longer rotates in the wind.

