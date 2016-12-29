$60K coffee cup sculpture, pride of a Portland cafe, damaged badly
The giant red coffee cup sculpture atop Coffee By Design's flagship Portland cafe was damaged earlier this month - and owners of the Diamond Street roastery suspect someone climbed their roof and swung from the kinetic sculpture, which balances like a weather vane. "It has a major tilt to it," said co-owner Mary Allen Lindemann, who has hired a crew to remove the now-static piece that no longer rotates in the wind.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Dec 21
|black power
|16
|Barney Frank speaking at launch of LGBT justice...
|Dec 11
|Wondering
|28
|Portland, Maine's Largest Gay Nightclub, Styxx,...
|Dec 5
|Just saying
|5
|Long Island, New York (Apr '06)
|Nov '16
|West 11th
|2
|Skype females? Or couples? (Dec '15)
|Nov '16
|a cpl
|2
|Veterans Southern maine
|Nov '16
|Vete
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Nov '16
|TheMaskedTerror
|3
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC