5 Things To Do This Weekend, Dec. 23-...

5 Things To Do This Weekend, Dec. 23-25: Closed for the holidays

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Bangor Daily News

This will be an unsurprisingly abbreviated edition of your weekly 5 Things roundup, as Saturday and Sunday will be occupied with Christmas Eve and Day, Hannukah begins on Saturday as well, everything is closed, and there's a good chance you're enjoying yourself with friends and family 1. Bangor. Friday night at Paddy Murphy's local bar band institution Magnetic North plays its LAST SHOW EVER, so it's bound to be a wild and wacky time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice... Dec 21 black power 16
News Barney Frank speaking at launch of LGBT justice... Dec 11 Wondering 28
News Portland, Maine's Largest Gay Nightclub, Styxx,... Dec 5 Just saying 5
Long Island, New York (Apr '06) Nov '16 West 11th 2
Skype females? Or couples? (Dec '15) Nov '16 a cpl 2
Veterans Southern maine Nov '16 Vete 1
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Nov '16 TheMaskedTerror 3
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Portland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,472 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,064

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC