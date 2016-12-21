44,000 brave weather to lay wreaths at Arlington Cemetery

With the Eternal Flame in front, Aaron Connolly, left, and his wife Bethany Connolly of Portland, Maine, place a wreath at the grave of President John F. Kennedy and his wife Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy Onassis, as part of Wreaths Across America at Arlington National Cemetery, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016 in Arlington, Va. Organizers estimate more than 245,000 wreaths were placed at graves throughout the cemetery.

