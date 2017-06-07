Portales man in April crash charged w...

Portales man in April crash charged with vehicular homicide

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

According to state police, they say McGee admitted that he had been drinking. Now tests reveal his blood alcohol level was .10, the legal limit is .08.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
corruption inside clovis detective dept (Dec '09) Jun 8 No name 18
looking for old friend?? (Dec '14) Jun 7 valerieshade 6
Clovis is a HORRIBLE place to live (Feb '09) Jun 3 blah 216
stacy lucero (Aug '11) May 20 What is it going ... 5
Cannon afb (Sep '06) May '17 Missy1992 399
Poll Living in Clovis, NM (Cannon AFB) is like,,,,,,, (Oct '11) May '17 Chris Nelson 34
Shanee wilcox Apr '17 Dirty curry 1
See all Portales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portales Forum Now

Portales Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portales Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Portales, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,062 • Total comments across all topics: 281,877,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC