Official: Ed departmen...Stephanie Losoya

Area school administrators had mixed reactions to Thursday's announcement that New Mexico Education Secretary Hanna Skandera will step down as of June 20. "I sent a text and told her I appreciate her and respect her, but most people that know anything about me, know that I am probably the biggest antagonist that she had." Portales Superintendent Johnnie Cain and Clovis Superintendent Jody Balch said they preferred Skandera complete her term and go out when Gov. Susana Martinez leaves office after next year.
