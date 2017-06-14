Official: Ed departmen...Stephanie Lo...

Official: Ed departmen...Stephanie Losoya

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Quay County Sun

Area school administrators had mixed reactions to Thursday's announcement that New Mexico Education Secretary Hanna Skandera will step down as of June 20. "I sent a text and told her I appreciate her and respect her, but most people that know anything about me, know that I am probably the biggest antagonist that she had." Portales Superintendent Johnnie Cain and Clovis Superintendent Jody Balch said they preferred Skandera complete her term and go out when Gov. Susana Martinez leaves office after next year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Quay County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
corruption inside clovis detective dept (Dec '09) Jun 8 No name 18
looking for old friend?? (Dec '14) Jun 7 valerieshade 6
Clovis is a HORRIBLE place to live (Feb '09) Jun 3 blah 216
stacy lucero (Aug '11) May 20 What is it going ... 5
Cannon afb (Sep '06) May '17 Missy1992 399
Poll Living in Clovis, NM (Cannon AFB) is like,,,,,,, (Oct '11) May '17 Chris Nelson 34
Shanee wilcox Apr '17 Dirty curry 1
See all Portales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portales Forum Now

Portales Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portales Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Portales, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,244 • Total comments across all topics: 281,748,281

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC