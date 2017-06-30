Heritage Days happening June 16-17 in...

Heritage Days happening June 16-17 in Roosevelt County

Friday Jun 16 Read more: MyHighPlains.com

Whether you've lived in Roosevelt County for decades or you're a recent transplant to the area visitors and participants at the 33rd annual Heritage Days in Portales can expect a slice of hometown fun and entertainment. The event officially gets under way on Friday, June 16 at 6:30 p.m. at City Park with a Gospel Music concert featuring local musicians.

