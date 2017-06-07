ENMU president retiring
The letter announcing his new emeritus status listed his watchful eye over hundreds of thousands of dollars of construction, his consistent attending of events and many other duties performed by Gamble over his 16 years as president. a The board heard a summer update from Gamble on the $700,000 worth of renovations to be done to Portales' campus over the summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Quay County Sun.
Add your comments below
Portales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clovis is a HORRIBLE place to live (Feb '09)
|Jun 3
|blah
|216
|stacy lucero (Aug '11)
|May 20
|What is it going ...
|5
|Cannon afb (Sep '06)
|May 9
|Missy1992
|399
|looking for old friend?? (Dec '14)
|May 8
|Sabrina Avila
|4
|Living in Clovis, NM (Cannon AFB) is like,,,,,,, (Oct '11)
|May 7
|Chris Nelson
|34
|Shanee wilcox
|Apr '17
|Dirty curry
|1
|Yeso Music Thread (Feb '15)
|Apr '17
|40ish
|7
Find what you want!
Search Portales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC