The fifth annual and final Rockabilly on the Route will begin Thursday with an expected crowd of more than 5,000 set to visit Tucumcari for the... The following were actions taken by Tucumcari city commissioners Thursday at their meeting: a Approved a reduced allocation for the city's senior citizen services from the North Central New... The U.S. Department of Energy announced Tuesday it is abandoning a test meant to determine whether nuclear waste can be buried far underground. That's because of changes in budget priorities, the... PORTALES - New Mexico Department of Agriculture officials visited Portales on Tuesday to tell ag producers they will be charged an additional fee for becoming organic certified.

