Portales woman convicted of child abuse in stun gun incident

A Portales woman accused of using a stun gun on her teenage daughter and the girl's boyfriend has been convicted of child abuse. Ninth Judicial District officials say a Roosevelt County jury found 34-year-old Lily Gurrola guilty of two counts of child abuse, which are third-degree felonies.

