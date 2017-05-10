Portales woman convicted of child abuse in stun gun incident
A Portales woman accused of using a stun gun on her teenage daughter and the girl's boyfriend has been convicted of child abuse. Ninth Judicial District officials say a Roosevelt County jury found 34-year-old Lily Gurrola guilty of two counts of child abuse, which are third-degree felonies.
