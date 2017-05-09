Portales man enters plea agreement in...

Portales man enters plea agreement in 2015 murder case

Tuesday May 9

A man accused in the 2015 death of another Portales resident who was held captive, burned and beaten has agreed to a plea deal. Prosecutors said Tuesday that 40-year-old David Smith has agreed to plead guilty to second-degree murder and second-degree kidnapping.

