Portales man enters plea agreement in 2015 murder case
A man accused in the 2015 death of another Portales resident who was held captive, burned and beaten has agreed to a plea deal. Prosecutors said Tuesday that 40-year-old David Smith has agreed to plead guilty to second-degree murder and second-degree kidnapping.
