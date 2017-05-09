New HEAL board directors introduced
New HEAL board directors introduced HEAL announced the appointment of three to the board of directors Check out this story on ruidosonews.com: http://r-news.co/2psgOAC The governing body of a nonprofit organization, like Help End Abuse for Life, Inc. and the Nest Domestic Violence Shelter, is its Board of Directors. The group of volunteer community members jointly oversee HEAL's activities and shape what HEAL will be and accomplish as an organization.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ruidoso News.
Add your comments below
Portales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clovis is a HORRIBLE place to live (Feb '09)
|Jun 3
|blah
|216
|stacy lucero (Aug '11)
|May 20
|What is it going ...
|5
|Cannon afb (Sep '06)
|May 9
|Missy1992
|399
|looking for old friend?? (Dec '14)
|May 8
|Sabrina Avila
|4
|Living in Clovis, NM (Cannon AFB) is like,,,,,,, (Oct '11)
|May 7
|Chris Nelson
|34
|Shanee wilcox
|Apr '17
|Dirty curry
|1
|Yeso Music Thread (Feb '15)
|Apr '17
|40ish
|7
Find what you want!
Search Portales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC